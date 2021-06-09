SOUTHLAKE, Texas , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America ("RCA"), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes its 11th practice, Retinal Consultants of San Antonio to its esteemed group of retina practices. The addition of Retinal Consultants of San Antonio bolsters RCA's presence in Texas, as they join forces with RCA's existing partner practice Retina Consultants of Texas (RCTX). Over the last year and a half, RCA has grown to include more than 700,000 annual patient visits, 82 locations and 100 physicians across eight states.
"All of us at Retinal Consultants of San Antonio are excited to be joining forces with the internationally recognized surgeons and researchers at RCTX and RCA as it will enhance patient care and research for those, we serve in the Texas community," said Calvin Mein, MD, Retinal Consultants of San Antonio.
Currently the following practices are part of the RCA family; Retina Associates, P.A. of Kansas City, VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA, California Retina Consultants, Retina Consultants of Texas (formerly known as Retina Consultants of Houston), Retina Group of Florida, Retina Associates of Sarasota, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California, Palmetto Retina Center and Carolina Retina Center. All these practices provide unparalleled patient care and research and are distinguished leaders within the specialty.
Retinal Consultants of San Antonio has been the premier retina surgical practice in South Central Texas for over two decades. "We have shared mutual patients with Retina Consultants of San Antonio for years and have always respected their clinical and surgical skills," said Dr. David Brown, MD, Retina Consultants of Texas. "We are thrilled that they are now part of our family of retina specialists which will only strengthen our approach to clinical trials and patient outcomes."
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
http://www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit http://www.websterequitypartners.com.
About Retina Consultants of Texas
Retina Consultants of Texas is one of the largest and most respected retina-only ophthalmology practices in the United States. RCTX has three certified research centers and is home to the Greater Houston Retina Research Center, one of the country's leading sites for retinal research. All Retina Consultants of Texas physicians are board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and specializes exclusively in disease and surgery of the retina vitreous, and macula. In addition, RCTX has an ocular oncology division, which focuses on cancer treatments for the eye. RCTX surgeons have studied at some of the most renowned institution in the nation and all have graduated at the very top of their classes. For additional information please visit https://www.retinaconsultantstexas.com.
For General Press Inquiries:
Andrea Morgan
amorgan@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
(917) 213-5506
Media Contact
Andrea Morgan, Retina Consultants of America, +1 (917) 213-5506, amorgan@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
SOURCE Retina Consultants of America