ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANY LAB TEST NOW®, a national franchise offering retail direct access lab testing, has awarded three territories in Northeast Ohio to a retired NFL player and successful entrepreneur with strong ties to the region. Kenny Peterson and his business partner, Nicole Flores, are planning to open the first of three ANY LAB TEST NOW locations later this year in their hometown of Canton, Ohio.
"We are excited to start this new journey with ANY LAB TEST NOW," explains Peterson. "Nicole and I both have years of experience in the healthcare industry and franchising, and we are looking forward to helping our neighbors take control of their health by providing them direct access to affordable lab testing."
The ANY LAB TEST NOW concept dates back nearly 30 years. The company was the first to offer consumers walk-in access to lab tests at its flagship location in Atlanta. Today, there are more than 190 locations across the nation and each one, including the future locations in Northeast Ohio, provides thousands of tests without an appointment.
"Our future ANY LAB TEST NOW franchises will fill a huge void in this part of the state," says Flores, a veteran business leader with a master's degree in healthcare finance. "Our customers will be able to stop by at their convenience and learn about affordable lab testing. No matter if it is a test to help someone manage a chronic condition like diabetes or a drug test needed for a job applicant at a local business, every test comes with a transparent price, so there are no surprise bills at the end of the process."
Peterson and Flores are planning to open their first ANY LAB TEST NOW by early November 2021. The second and third locations will follow with grand openings in the Akron area next year.
"We are ecstatic to have Kenny and Nicole join our team, and we look forward to helping them expand their business portfolio in Northeast Ohio," says Terri McCulloch, Vice President of Business Development of ANY LAB TEST NOW. "The combination of their entrepreneurial track record and ANY LAB TEST NOW's proven business model is a perfect match."
About ANY LAB TEST NOW®
Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 190 facilities around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.
