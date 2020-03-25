NAPA, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. healthcare systems are being tested to the limit during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Doctors Company has announced that it will provide free medical professional liability coverage to retired physicians formerly insured by the company who volunteer during the crisis.
"Today, our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine is more important than ever. We appreciate our members' lifesaving work during this crisis and want to make it as easy as possible for our retired members to assist," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and chief executive officer of The Doctors Company.
If retired former members of The Doctors Company return to practice as volunteers, this decision will not impact their extended reporting period, or tail, coverage. Additionally, there will be no impact on previous Tribute® Plan awards received for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.
To qualify, a retired healthcare professional must be providing professional services for no fee, salary, or other compensation—with the exception of expenses incurred delivering those services. Retired former members of The Doctors Company interested in the free coverage can complete an online form or call (800) 421-2368, and press 1 for Member Services, then 6 for coverage activation.
Retired members considering volunteering can find more information at "COVID-19 Malpractice Coverage FAQs." All healthcare providers can visit "COVID-19 Resource Center for Healthcare Professionals" to keep up to date on the pandemic.
About The Doctors Company
Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 82,000 members and over $4.5 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.