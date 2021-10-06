CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new partnership between ReUnite Rx and MHB provides a boost to the organization's Gay Parenting Assistance Program (GPAP) and its Membership Benefits Program. The discounts ReUnite RX offers will constitute a significant expansion of MHB's roster of complementary services benefits, which includes discounted and free surrogacy medications, escrow, and insurance services.
The removal of financial barriers to gay parents pursuing safe and ethical surrogacy continues to be one of MHB's driving missions. As such, continual emphasis is placed on building relationships with surrogacy providers who adhere to MHB's Framework for Ethical Surrogacy for Intended Parents. To date, MHB has over 125 providers who pledge discounts and pro-bono services to members and GPAP recipients. These services go a long way towards making a surrogacy journey financially feasible for hundreds of eligible gay couples and singles each year. However, for the dozens who receive full financial support (GPAP Stage II), there remains a funding gap to cover additional expenses and the compensation to gestational surrogates and egg donors. In these situations, cash grants are necessary to bridge this gap, and donations like ReUnite Rx's generous gift allow MHB to include more prospective parents in this higher level of assistance.
Egg donor medications are a significant expense in the embryo creation process with costs ranging between $4,000 to $8,000. With ReUnite Rx's benefits MHB members and GPAP recipients are able to access special discounted rates with Members saving hundreds on the medications, GPAP Stage I recipients saving over $1,000, and Stage II recipients receiving the majority of the medication for free.
The MHB - ReUnite Rx partnership was established via an introduction by Braun Pharma Care in Chicago, a Fertility Specialty Pharmacy participating in several ReUnite Rx programs, which now includes the MHB - ReUnite Rx partnership. Lisa Schuster, Director of Programming at MHB shares, "The goal of our programs is to help make parenthood possible for our members and GPAP recipients – through this partnership with ReUnite and Braun we can not only help lower the cost of egg donor medications, which are an integral part of the process, but also help our Stage II recipients with the direct grant funding."
At their core, ReUnite Rx is a technology and software development company with a focus on the fertility medication industry. Their mission is to reunite the goals of the patient, physician, and pharmacist to provide better access and quality of healthcare. ReUnite Rx works with drug manufacturers to bring improved service and affordability to its patient members. ReUnite Rx's network of pharmacies work with every fertility clinic in the United States to improve the patient experience.
Manish Chhadua, Managing Partner of ReUnite Rx, says, "Through this partnership, ReUnite Rx hopes to reduce cost, thus increase access to fertility care for MHB members. Furthermore, we hope this relationship improves the chances for MHB members to achieve their goal of becoming parents."
Braun Pharma Care is a Bronze sponsor of the October 9, 2021 Chicago MHB Conference, and via the new partnership detailed above, together MHB, ReUnite Rx, and Braun Pharma Care will work to reduce pharmaceutical costs associated with a third party journey for over 1,000 members and GPAP recipients on a yearly basis.
