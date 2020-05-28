NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global reusable face mask company, Debrief Me®, is pleased to announce today the results of Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) laboratory testing for its bestselling Premium Everyday® mask. The reusable, non-medical face mask for germs has garnered a BFE of >99.9% from Nelson Labs®, an ANAB accredited testing laboratory. In addition to BFE, the face mask received favourable marks in breathability testing.
More information can be found at https://debriefme.com/collections/washable-reusable-anti-pollution-masks/products/premium-everyday.
The American-owned Debrief Me® has become a global leader in the anti pollution, reusable face mask industry in recent years. Its newest product addition, the Premium Everyday® Face Mask, has undergone stringent laboratory testing to ensure the highest level of quality for non-medical consumer face masks.
"We put this mask through the highest level of testing available so that the general public can feel even more confident in the mask they are wearing every day, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Matt E Silver, Debrief Me®'s CEO & Founder. "We are pleased with the BFE results the Premium Everyday® face mask has received. Its rating means that it provides the user with the best non-medical mask for filtration possible."
According to Nelson Laboratories, the BFE test is performed to determine the filtration efficiency of masks by comparing bacterial control counts upstream and downstream. During testing, a suspension of Staphylococcus aureus was aerosolized and then delivered to the face mask at a constant flow rate and fixed air pressure. Nelson Laboratories performed testing in compliance with US FDA Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations.
Debrief Me®'s Premium Everyday® Face Mask scored a BFE of greater than 99.9%, and no detected colonies were found on any of the sampler plates for the mask during testing.
"Right now, we're in the midst of a pandemic and it's shifting the way we live on a global scale. Face masks are and will be a constant staple in our everyday lives. We wanted to raise the bar with our face masks and ensure they will perform to the highest level for users, especially with everyone and anyone making masks today. Not all consumer face masks are made equally," Silver notes.
Debrief Me®'s Premium Everyday® face mask is the first of its kind to the US market, and the company has recorded record sales of its latest addition over the last two months. Consisting of a unique three filter layer system, the mask is manufactured using 100% melt-blown, non-woven polypropylene and water-resistant, breathable knit fabric.
Furthermore, the company's best-selling mask, made of soft, 100% cotton with adjustable ear loops, is completely washable and reusable. The company recommends washing non-medical, consumer-only masks in warm, soapy water by hand and air drying after daily use.
While the globe continues to see COVID-19 cases increase and governments enforcing face mask requirements, Silver says consumers are looking for a reusable, washable face mask to keep germs out for maximum protection more than ever. More importantly, Silver notes that consumers must be cautious in the masks they decide to use, and save N95 masks for the healthcare professionals on the frontlines.
Those interested in learning more about Debrief Me® and its line of reusable face masks can visit: https://debriefme.com.
Debrief Me® helps health-conscious individuals who want to wake up feeling good every day. By producing high-quality products that protect individual health, bring inner peace, and assist people in achieving daily clarity.
Media Contact:
Tony Russo
240670@email4pr.com
(917) 423-6930
244 5th Ave Suite M227
New York, NY 10001
https://www.debriefme.com