Rev. Sharpton, Rev. Butts, U.S. Senator-Elect Rev. Warnock and over 100 Leading Black Clergy Convene on MLK Day to Confront COVID-19 in the Black Community

Leading public health officials Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith and Dr. Tom Frieden were among featured speakers and Q&A participants United Way of New York City to lead implementation efforts for the Choose Healthy Life Action Plan, which will provide COVID-19 testing and vaccine education to the Black community in five cities