NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online, April 14th and 15th 2 pm-6 pm EDT, revcyclematch.com presents "rev Live," on remo.co, featuring Force Blue, Olive, MedData, Healthfund Solutions, Excalibur, AccuReg, Aspirion, and Atlas Health.
revcyclematch.com is proud to bring "rev Live," an Online Virtual Summit, for the first time. "rev Live" will feature two days of informative content and live networking events. We'll dive in with keynote Jim Ritterhoff, co-founder of Force Blue, followed by three daily interactive sessions where attendees will learn from the industry's best and brightest business partners.
Our Agenda:
—Wednesday, April 14th, 2021: 2 pm - 6 pm EDT, features Blue Force. Wednesday's presentations will be given by Olive, MedData, and HealthFund Solutions. We then will be transported to a virtual cider tasting experience with Excalibur at Seven Seeds Seidr in Oregon.
—Thursday, April 15th, 2021: 2 pm - 6 pm EDT. AccuReg, our vendor sponsor, will kick off the session, followed by Aspirion and Atlas Health. The Two Amigos from CA will entertain us and lead us through a virtual Wine Tasting experience.
—Attendees include Healthcare SVP's of Revenue Cycle, Chief Revenue Officer, Vice Presidents of Revenue Cycle, Corporate Directors, Directors of patient access, Directors of revenue integrity, Directors of patient business services, Directors of patient financial services, Directors of patient information management, Directors of patient billing services, Managers of SBO, HIM Directors, Managers of Revenue Cycle operations, Senior Revenue Integrity Program Managers, Corporate Directors, Directors of Vendor and Systems Management, revenue cycle manager, Senior VP Revenue Cycle management, etc.
—The event is FREE for providers. Registration is required on revcyclematch.com | https://revcyclematch.com/virtual-summit. (Please note: this event is open only to our subscribed vendor sponsors.)
—Event Sponsors: Olive, MedData, Healthfund Solutions, Excalibur, AccuReg, Aspirion, and Atlas Health.
—Provider | Revenue Cycle Leaders signup link: https://revcyclematch.com/virtual-summit
"We dare to be different; our online marketplace is unique, our virtual summit will follow suit, it will be informative, interactive, and fun!" says Jena Eggert, Co-Founder | CMO.
We will be hosting the event on remo.co. Remo will allow us to keep guests on a single page, so attendees are kept together. During our networking events, with a double click, our attendees can move freely from table to table, joining different conversations and meeting new people as they please. When it comes time for the presentation, the revcyclematch.com team and guests transition seamlessly into presentation mode without leaving our event space or opening another webpage. Moreover, during our event, attendees will be able to connect with each other through several integrations such as LinkedIn, Q/A, and chat functions.
