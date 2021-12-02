FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revecore, the leading provider of revenue integrity and complex claims solutions for hospitals, is proud to announce the addition of Lisa Cosmos as Vice President, Inside Sales. In her role, Cosmos will report to Michael Ford, Chief Development Officer of Revecore, to advance lead generation as a high-growth oriented inside sales strategy.
"We are excited to welcome Lisa to our team," said Michael Ford, CDO of Revecore. "Lisa is a highly experienced, respected and successful sales leader. Her extensive background in developing high-performing inside sales teams and implementing lead gen strategies to increase sales will deliver tremendous value by giving us more opportunities to dialogue with health systems and to grow our Revecore client family."
Cosmos will be charged with leading the company's inside sales strategy focused on driving new business to accelerate Revecore's already strong market traction. She brings a passion for growing sales professionals and creating effective benchmarks for optimum team performance.
"Revecore is a well-respected company and has established an enduring reputation of
exceptional client service and I am thrilled to join the team," said Cosmos. "This is a serious and successful sales and marketing team who has seen dramatic customer adoption. Revecore is poised to continue record breaking growth for 2022 and I'm excited to help get them there."
Cosmos brings 25 years of healthcare sales and leadership experience to Revecore. During her time as Sales Director for TransUnion, she managed $18M in revenue, $26.4M in bookings and more than doubled the inside sales team. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Sales at PatientClear, a developer of Point-of-Care technology and digital solutions to improve patient engagement while automating complex actions.
For more information on Revecore, please visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn.
About Revecore
Revecore, is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayments, denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. With over 700 employees, we serve 1,200 hospitals across the country. Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being #1 Ranked in Complex Claims by KLAS, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.revecore.com.
