GLENDALE, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reveleer, a healthcare technology platform that enables health plans to take total control of their Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment programs, today announced their participation as a platinum sponsor of the RISE National Conference 2021. The company will lead a speaking session to highlight the purpose of technology to enhance and augment human intervention, specifically NLP and Intelligent Automation applied to Risk Adjustment and Quality Improvement.
In the past year, the company has released two groundbreaking Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions to increase the capabilities of its Platform.
NLP for Quality Overread, a workflow within the Reveleer Platform to accelerate the overread of medical records to ensure all applicable HEDIS® measures have been captured from the medical record.
NLP Total Capture, a high productivity workflow to perform ICD or HCC capture of all risk adjustable data for Medicare Advantage, ACA, and Medicaid health plans.
As a SaaS Platform that is 100% cloud based, the company advocates for adoption of new technology to increase productivity, efficiency and accuracy of complex government programs. Risk Adjustment and Quality improvement are typically time-consuming programs that require managing an excess of repetitive processes. Utilizing NLP and Intelligent Automation, Reveleer automates repetitive processes for health plan staff to have more time to solve more complex problems and seek better solutions to improve outcomes for their organization and members.
In addition to Risk Adjustment and Quality Improvement the company seeks to expand its capabilities to areas such as Readmission Risk due to Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), and Population Health, Provider Incentive Management as health plans continue to invest in ensuring vulnerable populations receive appropriate care.
"The COVID-19 pandemic further exposes the critical need for effective tools for managed care organizations to maximize their productivity and accuracy of addressing care gaps and the capture of essential clinical member data," said Rita Young, SVP of Clinical Innovation. "Our session will discuss the value of NLP and Intelligent Automation to enhance the capabilities of knowledgeable coding teams and to accelerate member data capture, which translates to better care and outcomes for their members."
As part of their participation at RISE National 2021, Reveleer will be featured as a speaker in the session "Continue the Conversation: NLP Benefits and Integration." The company will also present a series of Virtual Showcases to highlight the benefits of its Platform; including NLP for Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment, and its practice around HRADV-IVA for health plans requiring assistance with audits.
About Reveleer
Reveleer is a healthcare technology company that uses Machine Learning and Intelligent Automation to empower payers in all lines of business to take control over their Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment programs. The Reveleer platform enables payers to independently execute and manage every aspect of provider outreach, retrieval, coding, abstraction, and reporting – all under one platform. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer also assists payers with full record retrieval and review services to support financial performance and improved member outcomes.
Media Contact
Press, Reveleer, +1 (866) 969-3222, claudia.gallardo@reveleer.com
SOURCE Reveleer