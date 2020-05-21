FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of continued success in their field, Revelox is bringing their signature product line to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference for ECRM's historic virtual expo, May 18th through May 21st. Companies everywhere are taking steps to socially distance, and the world of business to business marketing continues to adapt and change in order to stay ahead of the economic curve. Companies that find themselves on the list for the ECRM conference this May are signaling to buyers that they are on a path for retail success.
Revelox has been revolutionizing the health and beauty industry since CEO Luce Duchaussoy founded the brand in 2012. Revelox incorporates the highly potent ingredient, Hyaluronic Acid, into all of their wellness products. Hyaluronic Acid is made up of sugars that are naturally occurring in the human body, most abundantly in the skin. Hyaluronic Acid is used in the field of medicine to treat everything from joint damage to surface burns and abrasions because of its ability to hydrate the body on the cellular level. Clinical research suggests that because hyaluronic acid is a main component of the human eye, it also plays a key role in maintaining healthy vision and a moist ocular environment.
Sales of natural health products have been on the rise throughout the United States over the past few years. More and more people are turning to wellness products that promote health throughout their entire body to actively slow future damage, rather than simply targeting problem areas. Revelox stands out for their well-researched and expertly formulated products, putting a great deal of time and energy into verifiable evidence behind all of their ingredients to ensure that they will deliver on their promised quality. And with all of their products already available for sale online, the Canadian company is far ahead of the e-commerce boom that has occurred over the past few months. As more people are ordering products online, rather than spending time shopping in person.
Even retail industry giants will be playing it safe, attending the May 18th - 21st program for ECRM virtually, through a web-based platform. This year's virtual ECRM conference is groundbreaking in the world of business to business networking, allowing for an incredibly fast-paced, action-packed conference, all online.
Instead of meeting with potential buyers in person, brands including Revelox will have scheduled time slots in which to display and discuss their products through a video conference call with some of the biggest names in the world of retail. All-web-based relationship building, as well as online buying and selling, could be the way of the future for retail, as convenience, comfort, and safety take precedence for both companies and consumers. With years of experience in their home market, Revelox is familiar with the ever-changing retail market, with their comprehensive ingredient breakdowns, and glowing online reviews, putting them far ahead in their field.
Clarity is crucial in the online retail market, and Revelox descriptions are as educational as they are sales-forward, making them a perfect candidate to meet with buyers in a virtual environment. Revelox will be attending May's ECRM program ready to impress potential buyers.
Please direct inquiries to:
Daisie Stander
(954) 689-2454
240272@email4pr.com