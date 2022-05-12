Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies (RCCS) and First Healthcare Compliance to provide resources for professionals facing the challenges of auditing, billing, and coding compliance. The virtual half-day online educational event will be held on June 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. EST until 4:30 p.m. EST and registration is open to the public.
WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies (RCCS) and First Healthcare Compliance to provide resources for professionals facing the challenges of auditing, billing, and coding compliance. The virtual half-day online educational event will be held on June 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. EST until 4:30 p.m. EST and registration is open to the public.
"During this time of continuous change, quality education about compliance related to the revenue cycle is imperative", states Julie Sheppard, Founder and President of First Healthcare Compliance. Sheppard continues, "we rely on RCCS as a trusted resource for our clients." Melody W. Mulaik, President of RCCS is a nationally recognized expert and the First Healthcare Compliance 2021 presenter of the year.
Four learning modules will be offered with opportunities for learning credits. Attendees are eligible to receive 4 CLE in Pennsylvania. This program has been approved for 4 continuing education unit(s) by PAHCOM and Practice Management Institute®.
The agenda for the educational workshop in EST:
12:00 p.m.-12:15 p.m. Virtual Waiting Room and Welcome
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Michael Denbow, Esq. Responding to and Defending Government Investigations: What to do When the Government "Knocks" On Your Door
1:15 p.m. -1:20 p.m. Break
1:20 p.m.- 2:20 p.m. Melody W. Mulaik 1,2,3's of Auditing: How to Ensure Ongoing Proactive Coding & Documentation Audits for Reimbursement and Compliance
2:20 p.m. -2:25 p.m. Break
2:25 p.m. -3:25 p.m. Sara Spurlock, Esq. Under Attack: Ransomware Threats, Prevention Tips, and Response Strategy for Health Care Providers
3:25 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Break
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Melody W. Mulaik The "Other" Compliance Challenges: Credentialing, Credit Balance, Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) and More!
About Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies: Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies is a trusted partner of private practices, healthcare systems, hospitals, and other industry stakeholders, providing solutions for challenges in all aspects of the charge capture process. For more information, please visit https://rccsinc.com/
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information, please visit https://1sthcc.com/
