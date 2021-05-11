TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the biggest threats to global health. Despite the concerns raised by many in the public health community, the antibiotic pipeline is still quite limited and resistance to many antibiotics continues to grow. It is an ongoing silent pandemic that results in over 700,000 deaths each year.
The global COVID-19 pandemic heightened our understanding and awareness to the threat of infectious diseases, including drug-resistant infections. In this webinar, we bring together AMR experts to discuss how we can use the momentum from the pandemic to rethink, rebuild and revitalize the pipeline for antibacterial drugs. Key topics for discussion include:
- Antibiotics and AMR: drug development pre-pandemic, impacts from COVID-19 and visions for post-pandemic realities
- How global AMR surveillance programs and data mining of local and regional antibiograms can be leveraged to inform antimicrobial drug development and optimize clinical trials
- How can we continue the momentum, the passion and awareness that was awakened by COVID-19 to other global threats like AMR?
Join experts Brian Murphy, MD, MPH, FIDSA, Vice-President, Medical Department, Medpace; Jennifer Schneider, PhD, Senior Advisor, External Affairs, GARDP; and Daniel F. Sahm, PhD, D(ABMM), FAAM, VP Global Microbiology Services & Chief Scientific Officer, IHMA, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revisiting and Rebuilding Clinical Development of Drugs for Antimicrobial Resistant – Lessons Learned During the COVID Pandemic.
