LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revitalize Anti Aging Medical Centers have opened in Encino, according to the center's physician founder, Dr. Steven J. Varkony. He adds that the center is providing maturing patients with treatments that dramatically improve both their physical and mental wellness. With a comprehensive rejuvenation plan personally customized for the needs of each patient, the Revitalize program has shown remarkable success in terms of restoring youthful energy and vitality, says Dr. Varkony.
Dr. Varkony notes that, while current generations are living longer, age-related health issues prevent middle-aged and older people from living their best lives in many respects: socially, physically, mentally, and sexually. With the right combination of treatments from Revitalize Anti Aging Medical Centers, Dr. Varkony says that the unpleasant side-effects of menopause and the male equivalent, andropause, can be significantly reduced or even eliminated. Many of these treatments involve BHRT – bioidentical hormone replacement therapy – a powerful tool for fighting a range of symptoms suffered by men and women including, hot flashes, fatigue, lowered libido, and erectile dysfunction. Sustained-release hormone pellets deliver bioidentical hormones continuously and consistently, needing to be replaced through an injection in the office only every three to four months.
Dr. Varkony adds that the center takes a multifaceted approach to fighting aging. Along with hormone therapy, its work focuses on vitamin optimization to ensure that patients get the most from the foods and supplements they consume, says Dr. Varkony. Thyroid health, heart health, and adrenal glands are other areas of focus. Finally, the center offers cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery so that patients can look as good as they feel, Dr. Varkony adds
Revitalize Anti Aging Medical Centers is located at 15503 Ventura Blvd., #370 in Encino, California. They are open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Interested readers can call their office at (424) 732-2818 or visit the clinic's website at https://revitalizeantiaging.com/.
Media Contact
Dr. Steven J. Varkony, Revitalize Anti Aging Medical Centers, (424) 732-2818, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Revitalize Anti Aging Medical Centers