LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a new CBD company named Revive 365 CBD that is helping consumers spot CBD scams, fake CBD products, and phony CBD review sites.
They are on a mission to provide consumers and every day Americans with the best CBD products.
Revive 365 CBD wants to help consumers to spot CBD scams that are all over the Internet, to help consumers identify fake CBD products, and know about the CBD products they buy.
It's important to know that there are many CBD scams all over the Internet…
From CBD companies that are selling sprayed on CBD gummies or even miss-labeling their CBD products all together. A recent investigation by a famous TV doctor revealed that a whopping 92% of CBD products tested were either miss-labeled, contain no CBD at all, or even downright dangerous.
Revive 365 CBD says "It's very important to know what you're putting into your body."
These three tips will help Americans spot CBD scams
Avoid CBD Scams Tip #1:
Be leery of CBD "free trial" scams. As the old adage says, if it sounds too good to be true it probably is… Watch out for "free" trials, free samples, and other advertised as free products.
Read the fine print, look for customer support phone and email information, and if it says that it's free but the cost is only $4.95 pay for shipping only be very, very cautious or do not order at all.
Many CBD scam companies advertise products as free, but then later bill your credit card for $60, $70 or even as much is $100 for the product you thought you were getting for free.
Avoid CBD Scams Tip #2:
Look out for CBD gummies and edibles that are only sprayed with CBD. Many of these CBD products that are spray lose most of the CBD in the bottle. That means that you, the consumer, lose the CBD benefits even though the price is often the same as a high quality product.
A good CBD company will sell infused CBD gummies or edibles so that the CBD is not lost in the bottle.
Another thing to watch out for our low milligram CBD products. Some scammy CBD companies will advertise all the benefits in the world and then only offer a product with 100, 300, or even 500mg of CBD.
Many people believe the optimal serving of CBD is 25mg (or more) per serving. So look for a CBD product that delivers at least 25mg of CBD per serving.
Avoid CBD Scams Tip #3:
Be sure to ask for a COA or certificate of authenticity with any CBD product that you're buying.
If the CBD company does not provide a COA on their website, customer service information, then you should be suspicious.
In addition to viewing the COA information, you should also be on the lookout for products that are only "hemp" products. Hemp products do not necessarily contain any CBD whatsoever.
For example, hemp seed oil does not have a high concentration of CBD at all.
The largest retailer in the world, whose name cannot be shared here for legal reasons, sells only hemp products that do not contain any CBD or such small amounts that there is very little or no benefits.
And that's why the label does not say "CBD" it is only "hemp".
CBD can offer many amazing benefits… the key is finding a trusted brand like Revive 365 CBD to find the products you like best.
Today American's can try all Revive 365 CBD products for 365 days
Then decide later if they would like to keep the products.
Here's how it works:
Go to https://www.revive365cbd.com/ and place your order (be sure to enter your email for an additional discount).
If you are not sure which CBD products are right for you, use the Revive 365 CBD Finder tool on their website.
Enjoy a free 'mystery gift' on your qualifying order! Plus your order today is backed by the strongest guarantee in CBD, a full 365 days.
Please try all Revive 365 CBD products and find your favorites. If you are unhappy for any reason or no reason at all get a full refund within 365 days — even if the bottles are empty! (return shipping is at the cost of the consumer)
Media Contact
Rob Simmons, Revive 365 CBD, +1 8333314551, contact@goldstone.media
SOURCE Revive 365 CBD