NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare financial engagement and payment solutions, today announced that Cerner Corporation has validated the integration of RevSpring's PersonaPay™, Talksoft™ and IVR Advantage™ solutions with multiple Cerner platforms.
Ohio-based Fisher-Titus, ranked a Leading Top Rural Hospital in 2021 by the Leapfrog Group, signed an agreement to implement PersonaPay and IVR Advantage solutions to streamline balance updates and posting through Cerner.
"We are excited to move forward with RevSpring to integrate their payment applications within the Cerner environment," said Laura Lay, senior director of revenue cycle at Fisher-Titus. "We believe the continuity between printed and digital patient communications, a personalized payment portal and IVR experience, and patient data within the Cerner platform are critical for delivering frictionless payment convenience for our patients. RevSpring's integration with Cerner will enable us to ensure all payment data and communications are coordinated to eliminate confusion for our patients and streamline back-office work for our teams."
PersonaPay provides a more seamless billing and payment experience for patients and customer service representatives using Cerner software. It enables real-time balance updates and the ability to post back into multiple Cerner platforms, including Millennium, PowerChart, and Ambulatory ASP.
IVR Advantage allows patients to self-serve for payment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Offering the highest payment conversion rates in the industry, IVR Advantage provides Cerner clients with more flexible self-service phone payments with a high ROI.
Talksoft delivers automated phone, text and email messages for healthcare providers using Cerner. Schedule data from Cerner allows pre- and post-service message content and timing to be customized in accordance with users' preferences and integrated with their current patient schedules in Cerner.
"RevSpring's long-time relationship with Cerner and more than 1,500 Cerner customers means value-added services, such as our PersonaPay solutions, can be added without the usual friction associated with a new vendor relationship," said RevSpring CEO, Scott MacKenzie. "RevSpring payment products are proven to help healthcare organizations boost payment performance and patient satisfaction to drive better financial outcomes for providers and their patients, and our preservice engagement better prepares patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. RevSpring looks forward to expanding this value to Cerner customers."
Advantages of these integrations are as follows:
- Integration with RevSpring billing products, distributed in collaboration with RevSpring and Cerner, for a seamless patient financial experience
- The ability to add intelligence and consistency to the billing and payment process
- Option to embed the POS and CSR payment experience directly into Cerner software for a seamless staff experience
- Real-time availability of balance information and posting back to Cerner systems
- Flexible bundling options, offering precisely the right mix of capabilities to meet client needs
A cornerstone of RevSpring's vision and value is to provide the broadest platform of OmniChannel engagement and payment solutions for healthcare organizations to improve financial outcomes. The company accomplishes this by enabling a seamless user experience through the ease and convenience of strategic integration with leading software platforms such as Cerner.
"Cerner clients will benefit from both enhanced client revenue cycle results and a better patient financial experience," added Steve Callis, president of payments at RevSpring. "More broadly, with RevSpring's merchant services and settlement-based reconciliation reporting, Cerner clients and patients now can benefit from a full end-to-end patient engagement payments experience."
RevSpring is launching multiple products during the HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference and Exhibition from March 15-17 in Orlando, FL. RevSpring will demonstrate how its solutions transform patient engagement into a more unified and precise experience. Visit RevSpring at booth #2279.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in patient engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
