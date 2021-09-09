NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced PersonaPay Express™, a series of payment packages designed for fast and efficient implementations and other unique requirements of ambulatory providers, physicians groups and small- to mid-sized healthcare systems. Among other benefits, most PersonaPay Express packages can be up and running in as little as five days.
PersonaPay Express is designed for small- to mid-sized healthcare organizations seeking a modern solution for enabling patient payments, with a honed set of features more attuned to the needs of smaller healthcare organizations. Like its market-leading enterprise predecessor, PersonaPay Express is designed to increase payments by offering an efficient and streamlined method for patients to make payments through an intuitive self-service portal, or with staff assistance.
"RevSpring is absolutely thrilled to offer PersonaPay Express for small- and mid-sized healthcare providers," said Steve Callis, president of payments at RevSpring. "As the leading provider of payment and communications solutions for the healthcare industry, we truly understand what various providers need to facilitate payments and ensure a healthy bottom line. That's why we've designed PersonaPay Express to provide precisely the right features for a variety of smaller healthcare organizations and specialty providers with distinctly different needs."
PersonaPay Express fits the budget needs of smaller organizations yet provides many of the same cost-saving benefits of the enterprise solution, such as reduced processing and gateway fees, and the elimination of card readers and associated maintenance, with features like Deviceless Payments. PersonaPay™ users have been able to reduce reconciliation time by up to 50 percent with automated settlement-based reconciliation, which is included in all PersonaPay Express packages. Additionally, PersonaPay Express is ADA compliant to promote inclusion.
With PersonaPay Express, providers can choose from one of three distinct packages to securely accept, process, and reconcile payments, specifically designed to scale according to the needs of smaller provider organizations:
Agent Package—This package includes simple virtual terminal capabilities that enable staff members to take and process payments with favorable processing rates and automated reconciliation tools. It can store credit card and bank information, facilitate payment plans, and generate automated thank you messages. It also offers vital search functionality and critical payment reports.
Patient-Plus Package—In addition to the many features of the Agent Package, the Patient-Plus Package adds the ability for patients to easily make a payment any time (24/7) with an intuitive self-serve option. This package helps providers to improve their call center abandonment rates and hold times, while offering patients the convenience of easy payments any time.
Premium Package—This option provides even more benefits, such as incorporating account and statement data to allow for eStatements and PDF statement storage, as well as more flexible payment plan options. Providers can match organizational color palettes and incorporate logos on the interface. RevSpring's signature Deviceless Payments™ option is also seamlessly integrated within PersonaPay Express to initiate payments via phone, text or email messages. Deviceless Payments mitigate PCI compliance risk by bypassing direct interaction with patients while processing card or banking information. The premium package also saves customers print and postage costs through paperless eStatements.
RevSpring's position as a single-source provider also makes it possible for PersonaPay Express customers to benefit from "a one-stop-shop" for accepting, processing and reconciling payments, with a packaged feature set and price point that fits them.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in financial engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from pre-service to post-service, we improve the financial experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
