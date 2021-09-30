MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results of a rhinoplasty performed by Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D., F.A.C.S., has gone viral after a happy young patient of his posted a video of her recovery on TikTok. The video, which has garnered millions of views and likes, has helped bring attention and acceptance to the topic of cosmetic procedures among teens and young adults.
"Myself and my staff were excited to see our young patient comfortably share her journey with her peers on social media," said Dr. Bared. "Teen and young adult rhinoplasty is actually a common procedure that we perform at my practice. The procedure is extremely safe and is the most common facial plastic surgery."
Dr. Bared and the staff at his clinic, Anthony Bared Facial Plastic Surgery Miami, are considered an "excellent choice" to perform rhinoplasties that are appropriate for teens and young adults.
This is "the best experience and service I have received in a long time. I'm very happy with my results and that is thanks to Dr. Bared for being so detailed and the best at what he does," wrote one five-star reviewer.
"Here I am almost 5 weeks after surgery and I kid you not, I am a different person! ...My confidence boost is enough to put me to tears! I cried when they took off my cast because my nose - my whole face - has never looked more amazing!!!! I cannot stress enough how much I love this doctor." wrote another five-star reviewer.
Dr. Bared urges teens and young adults interested in rhinoplasty to book a consultation with his office to discuss the possibilities and whether the procedure is right for them.
"Many people assume you have to be 18 or 21 to have a rhinoplasty done, but, in the US alone, over 30,000 rhinoplasties are performed on teens ages 15-19 each year," said Dr. Bared.
Dr. Bared's practice, Facial Plastic Surgery Miami, stresses that teens and young adults should make an appointment to come in with a parent or guardian to talk over the details, including expected results, and to get more information on how the procedure is performed.
To learn more about teen and young adult rhinoplasty and to see the full list of services performed at Dr. Bared's clinic, visit his website at http://www.facialplasticsurgery.com.
About Dr. Anthony Bared
Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a celebrated double board-certified Miami-based facial plastic surgeon with certification from the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology/ Head and Neck Surgery. Known for his surgical skill and caring and comprehensive approach to patient care, Dr. Bared is one of the most trusted names among Miami plastic surgeons.
Media Contact
Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D., F.A.C.S., Facial Plastic Surgery Miami, (305) 912-9646, abared@dranthonybared.com
SOURCE Facial Plastic Surgery Miami