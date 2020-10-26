LUND, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today that it is participating this week in the partnering event BIO Europe 2020 Digital.

This week the digital version of the massive pharmaceutical partnering conference BIO Europe is held with participation from RhoVac. The program features plenum sessions on contemporary common interest topics in the industry, but the emphasis is on partnering.

RhoVac's CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "RhoVac certainly maintains a regular dialogue with its potential partners also outside of digital congresses, but digital conferences like BIO Europe obviously provides us with an opportunity to `mass market' our company and the RV001, and there is certainly a great interest out there."

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson – CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com


