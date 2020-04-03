FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, Inc. today announced its support of No Kid Hungry and will be matching every dollar raised up to $10,000, to help schools, food banks and community groups find ways to feed kids who have been affected by school closures during the COVID-19 crisis and all year long. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign working to end childhood hunger.
RHP Properties is the nation's largest private owner of manufactured home communities.
"No Kid Hungry continues to help provide food to those in need," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are proud to support their dedicated team as it works to ensure children and families continue to have critical meals during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond."
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids lives with hunger. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.
About RHP Properties, Inc.
Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $5B, including 260 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 65,024 homes in 27 states.
Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp-properties.com.
RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.