CLAYTON, N.C., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry placed complimentary implants and performed extractions for patients with missing or broken teeth. Riccobene Associate's hosted a successful 2-day dental implant course sponsored by Implant Direct, Envista. The event was the largest educational sponsored event by Envista and included training 24 doctors, who placed 71 free implants and conducted 18 extractions among 36 patients. The 2-day event paved the way for Riccobene Associates to give back to communities they serve, giving away over $150,000 in retail dentistry.
Recently awarded as a "Fast 50 Company" by the Triangle Business Journal, Riccobene Associate's continued company growth has allowed their team of experienced doctors and 30+ office locations, the ability to offer patients lower costs for dental implant treatment. For only $2995 patients who have broken, or missing teeth can now receive state-of-the art dental implant treatment at any Riccobene Associates office across the state of North Carolina, which is 50% less than the original price.
"It is our mission to serve the community by delivering the best care possible to every patient with integrity and passion in a safe, comfortable and caring environment," says Dr. Michael Riccobene. Riccobene Associates provides patients with multi-specialty dentistry for the entire family – while utilizing the most recent dental technology.
ABOUT RICCOBENE ASSOCIATES FAMILY DENTISTRY:
Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry employs over 76 dentists in a team-oriented environment that reinforces a patient-first approach. Starting from the original location in Selma, NC, Dr. Riccobene has built 30+ high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates' strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene's commitment to patient care.
For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/
