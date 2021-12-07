DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rick Hagar—a well-known industry stand-out in organizational sales—has joined with Truvy.
Rick began his career journey in real estate, making a name for himself in his home state of New York. Recognizing his potential, Rick was then recruited by top sales trainer Tom Hopkins, which ultimately launched him into the world of network marketing and direct sales. He has spoken at hundreds of companies around North America and worked on seminar projects featuring business gurus such as Brian Tracy, Jim Rohn, and Tony Robbins.
His philosophy for building thriving companies from the ground up? Pure grit and a willingness to be a constant support for one's business team. As a result of this discipline, Rick has "personally enrolled over 1,500 people and built teams in excess of 250,000 customers and associates. Also, created global volumes in the hundreds of millions of dollars across 20 different countries."
Truvy's reputation as a global leader in premium health products, married with Rick's proven drive, is an exciting venture. Amongst Rick's cited reasons for joining Truvy are its family-oriented values, effective proprietary products, impressive metrics, lucrative compensation plan, and opportunities for explosive growth. Above all, Rick believes that joining with Truvy is a magic moment; he remains passionate about building a super-powered new team that believes in the power of alignment.
You can learn more about Rick and his story here: https://rickhagar.squarespace.com/aboutrick
Truvy is a dynamic company which has remained consistent and cutting-edge in the development of its flagship products, offering real, tangible results and business opportunities for its associates.
To participate in Truvy's global product sampling experience, please send an e-mail to support@truvisionhealth.com to be connected with a local associate in your area or visit http://www.Truvy.com.
