SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RidgeCrest Herbals is excited to announce that their popular product Thyroid Thrive™ will now be known as ThyroNourish.™
"We feel this name change will positively impact customers by creating a clearer understanding of what the product does. Using vitamins and minerals such as iodine from kelp, copper, phosphorous, and herbs like Ashwagandha and Bladderwrack, ThyroNourish™ provides the micronutrients necessary to nourish a properly functioning thyroid gland," says Nichole, Director of Marketing.
Current inventory in retail stores will not be affected. RidgeCrest Herbals will be continuing the sale of our current Thyroid Thrive™ inventory with plans to phase into the ThyroNourish™ product by August 13, 2021. "Retailers are free to continue selling Thyroid Thrive™ until they begin receiving the newly branded inventory," says Chris Herbert, Director of Sales.
Along with the new name, ThyroNourish™ will be the first product in the RidgeCrest Herbals line to move to the new logo branding and bottle art. Other products will be switched over in the coming months. "The new look and feel of the branding changes will allow customers to better understand the benefits of our products and has a more modern, earthy design that hearkens back to our herbalism roots and eclectic approach to formulation," says Nichole.
RidgeCrest Herbals' ThyroNourish™ has been designed to naturally support thyroid function. Proper thyroid balance is key to good overall health and quality of life because the thyroid helps regulate your metabolism and balance your hormones. Their formula addresses the crucial relationships between organs within the endocrine system, providing nutritional support as well as herbal supplementation to help balance the thyroid, hypothalamus, and pituitary glands. ThyroNourish™ is a rich source of iodine, a necessary building block for certain thyroid hormones. Combine that with other important vitamins, building blocks, and herbs, ThyroNourish™ provides your body the nutritional tools it needs to help you function effectively.
