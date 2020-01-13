- TAVALISSE® preliminary 4Q net product sales of approximately $13.8 mln, YoY increase of 90%; preliminary 4Q total revenues of approximately $15.4 mln - Received European approval of fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate for adult patients with chronic ITP - Phase 3 pivotal trial for warm AIHA on track with 20 patients enrolled, including 15 in last 2 months