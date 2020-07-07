OMAHA, Neb., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-home care franchise Right at Home is proud to announce that Kimberly Speaks has been named this year's recipient of its National Caregiver of the Year award.
Speaks has been a member of the Right at Home family for seven years, working as a caregiver in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for franchisee Gregg Fulton. She quickly became one of the most valuable members of the Right at Home Hilton Head care team. Speaks lacked formal caregiver training when she started at Right at Home, but she took every opportunity to expand her professional care knowledge and eventually became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
"There is no one more deserving of this year's award than Kimberly, as she leaves a profound impact on all of the clients she serves and their families and medical providers," Fulton said. "Everyone knows and commends Kimberly for her positive attitude, professional care and unending patience. She is a huge asset to the Hilton Head team and to the Right at Home brand."
Speaks' natural passion for caregiving and desire to learn truly embody Right at Home's mission "to improve the quality of life for those we serve," making her more than deserving of this esteemed recognition.
"Kimberly lives out our belief to provide the Right Care for the Right Reasons in the Right Way," said Mike Flair, Vice President of Operational Excellence and Learning at Right at Home. "She is the Right Person in the caregiving role, and we couldn't be luckier to have her as a valued member of our team."
Right at Home caregivers are nominated for the award by Right at Home franchisees. Caregivers are selected by an independent group of professionals in the healthcare industry based on the following criteria: character, client impact, brand ambassadorship, team spirit and professional development. Speaks has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and personalized care that has made an impact on both clients and their loved ones, and her commitment to going above and beyond the call of duty was mentioned numerous times.
"Kim has consistently cared for my mom beyond 40 hours each week," Right at Home Hilton Head client Aisha said. "In addition to preparing and serving meals, housekeeping, laundry, and my mother's activities of daily living, she regularly agrees to come in a few hours early to assist my mom at her various medical appointments. She has developed a professional and much respected rapport with my mom's medical team. Kim takes perfect notes and provides excellent updates to both Mom's nurse and me."
Glowing reviews of Speaks' caregiving are abundant. Another one of Speaks' clients, Iman, echoed a similar sentiment when recounting Speaks' care for her mother.
"Over the last three years, I can honestly say that I have always seen Kim patiently attending to my mother," Iman said. "This has not always been an easy task. My mom's Alzheimer's has changed her personality, at times, for the worst. Yet Kim is ready to assist my mom and give my dad a much-needed break."
In addition to honoring Speaks on a national scale, Right at Home recognized four caregivers at the regional level for their outstanding commitment to their clients. This year's Region Caregivers of the Year are:
- West Region Caregiver of the Year: Aleta Pesce of Northwest Orange County, California (franchisees Grace and Vernon Atwood).
- Central Region Caregiver of the Year: Ernestine Lyons of Southwest Kansas City, Kansas (franchisees Kami and Scott Sjoberg).
- Northeast Region Caregiver of the Year: Karl Beaucamp of Lima, Ohio (franchisee Sandra Bullock).
- Southeast Region Caregiver of the Year: Fletcher Hester of Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina (franchisee Ken Helmuth).
Going the extra mile to provide exceptional care for those in need of at-home assistance often comes down to the little, everyday things. Right at Home is proud to recognize the exemplary caregivers within its system whose purpose-driven work betters the lives of those they are entrusted to serve.
ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:
Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries.
