OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading in-home care franchise Right at Home is proud to announce that Shirley Aydelotte Roth has been named this year's recipient of its National Caregiver of the Year award.
Roth has been with Right at Home for 14 years, working as a caregiver in Northern Colorado for franchisee Patti Walter. Roth's compassion and willingness to go above and beyond have made her a valued member of Right at Home and a beloved caregiver for those in need.
"Shirley was one of the first caregivers hired when this office opened in 2007," said Walter. "Her longevity, the long-lasting relationships she has built with her clients and all the referrals she has given us over the years show her unwavering loyalty to Right at Home. Shirley listens to her clients with empathy, compassion and understanding, and goes out of her way to bring joy into the client's home. Her sense of humor can have anyone laughing until their stomach hurts. Tenacity is something that Shirley has, no matter what tries to get in her way. We are honored to have her as part of our family with Right at Home. She is a true asset to our team and a pure delight to our company."
Roth's natural passion for caregiving and desire to learn truly embody Right at Home's mission "to improve the quality of life for those we serve," making her more than deserving of this esteemed recognition.
"Shirley is dedicated to Right at Home's mission by providing the right care for the right reasons in the right way," said Stacey Buechler, Right at Home director of employee experience. "She is a leader at the Northern Colorado location and an example for all other caregivers systemwide."
Right at Home caregivers are nominated for the award by Right at Home franchisees. Caregivers are selected by an independent group of professionals in the health care industry based on the following criteria: character, client impact, brand ambassadorship, team spirit and resilience.
In addition to honoring Roth on a national scale, Right at Home recognized eight caregivers at the regional level for their outstanding commitment to their clients, an increase from four in previous years. This year's Region Caregivers of the Year are:
- West Region Caregiver of the Year: Berlin Romero of Cypress, California (franchisees Vernon and Grace Atwood)
- East Central Region Caregiver of the Year: Wilma Reed of Winston-Salem, North Carolina (franchisees Greg and Jackie Brewer)
- Northwest Central Region Caregiver of the Year: Jenise Beem of Medford, Oregon (franchisees Jim and Brooke Fredericks)
- Mid-Atlantic Region Caregiver of the Year: Cailin Campbell of Pottstown, Pennsylvania (franchisees Christina and Steve Gettins)
- Southwest Region Caregiver of the Year: Misty Stone of Houston, Texas (franchisees Sandi and Dan Heintz)
- Southeast Region Caregiver of the Year: Matthew Tripp of New Port Richey, Florida (franchisee Paul Lallanilla)
- Northeast Region Caregiver of the Year: Ines Andrade-Soares of Foxboro, Massachusetts (franchisees Jim and Sandy Pellegrine)
- Midwest Region Caregiver of the Year: Sheryl Thorstensen of Germantown, Wisconsin (franchisee Shelley Reed)
Going the extra mile to provide exceptional care for those in need of at-home assistance often comes down to the small things that make a big difference in their lives. Right at Home is proud to recognize the exemplary caregivers within its system whose purpose-driven work betters the lives of those they are entrusted to serve.
