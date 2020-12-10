- 71 percent of patients treated with upadacitinib achieved the primary endpoint of EASI 75 compared to 61 percent of patients treated with dupilumab at week 16 (p=0.006)[1] - Upadacitinib showed superiority versus dupilumab for all ranked secondary endpoints, including early improvements in itch and skin clearance[1] - The Heads Up study evaluated upadacitinib (30 mg, once daily) versus dupilumab (300 mg, every other week) in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis[1] - The safety profile of upadacitinib was consistent with previous atopic dermatitis studies, with no new safety risks observed[1-3] - Upadacitinib, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as a once-daily oral therapy for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and in several other immune-mediated diseases[1-11] - Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory condition affecting an estimated 10 percent of adults and 25 percent of adolescents[12-15]