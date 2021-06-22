NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rio Terra Senior Living has been awarded as a Multi-Year Best Memory Care Facility in New Braunfels, Texas by MemoryCare.com.
MemoryCare.com is a research organization that is focused on supporting caregivers and their loved ones and helping them find healthcare that best fits their needs. To choose the best memory care communities in New Braunfels, their team of researchers start by using their unique methodology to develop a list of contenders. They further refine the list by completing hands-on research for each one of the companies. Finally, they compile online reviews from residents and families and wrote summaries of each community that made it through their selection process.
"We're so proud to receive this honor," said Rio Terra Senior Living Sr. Executive Director, Gina Boggs. "Our community operates by a Resident First philosophy, and we do our best to go above and beyond for our residents by providing chef-prepared meals, intentional programming and exceptional care."
Owned and operated by Sagora Senior Living, Rio Terra offers Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options for seniors in New Braunfels. With 24/7 concierge service, complimentary transportation, chef-prepared meals, unique Memory Care programming, fitness classes, and so much more, residents don't just live at Rio Terra, they thrive.
