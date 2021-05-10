ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A white paper recently published by Ripple Science revealed that its flagship product, Ripple, empowered its customers to achieve >96% retention across all trials and 99% retention in 78.2% of completed trials, far outpacing industry averages.
Ripple Science is the leading provider of clinical trial software used by sites, CROs, and study sponsors to assist and automate the patient engagement workflow end-to-end, from first contact to study completion. Ripple has supported over 700 clinical trials involving over 240,000 patients globally, including a large number of Alzheimer's, dementia, and CNS trials where patient engagement is particularly challenging.
Despite the many challenges impacting clinical trial success, Ripple Science's product Ripple, showcases a positive impact on one of the most important drivers of clinical trial success, patient retention. 85% of clinical trials fail, and attrition can have a serious impact on time-to-market for critical medical advances. Each day of delay is estimated to cost sponsors $600,000 to $8 million per study.
With the onset of COVID-19, Ripple Science has been at the forefront supporting sites conducting COVID trials globally, while helping the industry move rapidly to decentralized (DCT), virtual and hybrid clinical trials. Since attrition is a particular challenge for decentralized clinical trials, Ripple's direct-to-patient engagement tools provide the extra effort needed to keep DCT and hybrid trials on track.
With the evolving democratization of clinical trials, and access moving beyond academic medical centers and large clinical trial sites, research naive health care organizations are increasingly adopting clinical research as a care option (CRAACO) for their patient populations. These sites need a plug-and-play platform to automate and assist clinical trial screening, recruitment, and engagement to meet protocol standards. Ripple delivers sites this solution.
"DCT and CRAACO are making clinical trials available to more diverse populations, solving yet another problem faced by the clinical trial industry," commented Peter Falzon, President and CEO of Ripple Science. "Ripple was designed to drive clinical trial patient engagement and enable clinical trial teams to engage in research that until now was reserved for specialized centers that had the scale and resources to develop their own software in-house."
Ripple has been used across six countries and has tracked over one million clinical trial participant events.
About Ripple Science: Ripple Science accelerates clinical research with its secure, HIPAA-compliant suite of tools. By adapting sales and marketing automation to the process of patient recruitment and engagement, Ripple helps our customers recruit more participants, faster and reduces patients lost to follow-up.
Ripple Science's flagship product, Ripple, is currently being used by research investigators at more than 100 academic and for-profit research sites around the world, including Johns Hopkins University, Pennsylvania State University, University of California Los Angeles, the Brain Research Foundation Canada, University of East Anglia (UK), Cognito Therapeutics (Boston, MA) and the University of Michigan.
