- A significantly greater proportion of patients with Crohn's disease treated with either dose of risankizumab (600 mg or 1200 mg) achieved both primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant results for clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12 compared to placebo[1,2] - The overall safety results in these studies were generally consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab, with no new safety risks observed[1-6] - Risankizumab (SKYRIZI), an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, is being evaluated as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease and several other immune-mediated conditions[1,2,7,8] - More than 3.5 million people globally live with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including Crohn's disease, and the incidence continues to rise[9]