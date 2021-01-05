Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) Phase 3 Results Demonstrate Improvements in Disease Activity Across Joint and Skin Symptoms Among Psoriatic Arthritis Patients

- In KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, 57 and 51 percent of patients receiving risankizumab achieved the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24, respectively, versus 34 and 27 percent receiving placebo (p