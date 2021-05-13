RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally launched in 2020, this year's virtual 5K/10K, happening from May 21-23, 2021, has been revamped under the new name Rise & Stride™️.
The Rise & Stride™️ race distances have special significance. A large percentage of the people that Rise Against Hunger serves are children facing food insecurity. On average, these children in remote, last-mile communities walk 5 kilometers to school and back each day, where they receive nutritious Rise Against Hunger meals packaged by volunteers from around the world. The Rise & Stride™️ Race to End Hunger's 5K and 10K distances honor these journeys.
"When children are nourished, they are empowered and prepared to learn," said Payton Docheff, Rise Against Hunger's Marketing & Fundraising Specialist and a key organizer of this year's race. "By participating in the race, people are not only supporting Rise Against Hunger's work to end hunger; they are also encouraging children's opportunities for education, empowerment and bright futures worldwide!"
People across the country are participating in the race during May 21-23, choosing their preferred race time, location and terrain. After registering online, participants download the Rise & Stride app from the Google Play or Apple stores to log their 5K or 10K distance. Each registration fee supports Rise Against Hunger's work to address world hunger, a crucial issue that has increased due to the pandemic.
Rise Against Hunger's first 5K/10K race last year had over 700 racers participating nationwide and around the world, and this year's race is on track to also have a big impact for the families and communities facing food insecurity that Rise Against Hunger serves. As of May 11, the Rise & Stride™️ race had raised over $94,000 to support its mission through participant registrations, peer-to-peer fundraising and sponsorships.
Rise & Stride™️ will be an annual, signature event from Rise Against Hunger moving forward, continuing to offer people the opportunity to get involved – no matter where they live – in the work to end global hunger.
