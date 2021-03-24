RALEIGH, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through the organization's Empowering Communities pathway, Rise Against Hunger addresses root causes of hunger and poverty in communities around the world through the implementation of sustainable agriculture projects. The continuation of these programs have served as one of Rise Against Hunger's key response efforts during COVID-19. In honor of these agriculture projects, the Rise Against Hunger Garden Club is an opportunity for individuals to engage in Rise Against Hunger's mission and give back, while also participating in an interactive activity suitable for all ages and all gardening skill levels. The Rise Against Hunger Garden Club registration fee, starting at $50, supports Rise Against Hunger's work to end hunger during a critical time as the number of people facing hunger globally continues to increase due to COVID-19's effects.
Participants can register for the Garden Club from Monday, March 22, through Friday, April 30. They will then receive an exclusive gardening kit, including four types of vegetable seeds, a pair of special edition gloves, a club sticker and more. Information about Rise Against Hunger's Empowering Communities sustainable agriculture projects will also be provided to all participants. Those in the club can then grow their own vegetable garden from wherever they are, receiving encouragement and tutorial videos with gardening tips from Elizabeth Bradford, an experienced garden instructor and Community Engagement Manager at Rise Against Hunger.
"I'm so excited to have this Garden Club be an opportunity for people, whether they're experienced gardeners or beginners, to get involved with ending hunger for the second year in a row," said Elizabeth Bradford. "No matter where you are, you can play a part in addressing this critical global issue."
In addition to the Empowering Communities pathway, Rise Against Hunger has three additional Pathways to End Hunger: nourishing lives by supporting nutrition-based safety net programs while long-term solutions take root, responding to emergencies through distributing food and other assistance to those affected by disasters and crises, and growing the movement to end hunger by encouraging volunteerism and advocacy.
About Rise Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. With locations across the U.S. and five international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.
