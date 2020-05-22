ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn have greatly affected many people's mental health, and this has created new anxiety and fear for people already suffering from mental illness, suicide, and substance use disorders. So much so that the CDC has created coping guidelines to help families deal with stress, worry, and frustration.
According to the CDC, the outbreak of COVID-19 may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.
Those emotions can lead to a traumatic feeling in many teens and adults. Mixed emotions combined with stress and fear is a recipe for disaster.
"I have been speaking up for others when they can't for as long as I can remember. I lost someone very special to me that I didn't even know was struggling. I hope that we take the time to spread kindness, love, and care for others, so they know that someone cares. I don't ever want anyone to feel so lost that they can't ask for help," states Alex Freeman.
"I have been asked to participate in this live streaming concert with Alex Boye supporting Didi Hirsch on FACEBOOK LIVE Thursday, May 21 at 6 PM (PST), you can register to view here: https://erasingthestigma.org/"
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services is a nonprofit mental health agency that provides mental
health, substance use, and suicide prevention services to over 150,000 children, teens, and adults nationwide. If you are in crisis or know someone at risk of suicide, call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255
For more information on Alex Freeman visit her website: https://alexfreemanrocks.com/
Please direct inquiries to:
Brian Gould
(954) 554-1654
240357@email4pr.com