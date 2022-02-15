NORWALK, Conn., Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --RMA of Connecticut, a leading modern fertility practice, announces a rebranding with a name change to "Illume Fertility", effective immediately. The new name, "Illume Fertility," reflects the practice's commitment to the exceptional patient experience, quality care and guidance, and expertise of its board-certified medical doctors to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals.
"We have chosen to change our name to 'Illume Fertility' to reflect our unique level of services and the patients we serve," said Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder, Medical Director and Partner in Illume Fertility and Gay Parents To Be®. "The name 'Illume' represents our role as a guide on our patients' unique fertility journeys, to illuminate the path forward and help them find success."
While Illume Fertility's team of eight physicians will continue to provide the same high-quality, compassionate fertility and family-building care, the patient experience at Illume Fertility has been reimagined. Illume will launch a brand-new website, expected in May, with a wealth of resources for each unique patient journey, including a modernized patient portal that will allow easier access to medical records, treatment plans, and Care Team communication, plus a newly formed Patient Experience Team dedicated to advocating for patients in treatment. With these unique enhancements, Illume Fertility demonstrates a commitment to continuing to evolve and grow with patients' needs.
"Above all else, our patients feel safe, supported, informed, and engaged throughout their treatment journey with Illume Fertility," said Dr. Spencer Richlin, Partner and Surgical Director of Illume Fertility. "We will continue to deliver the same high-quality care our patients have come to expect, with some added improvements reflective of our new name."
About Illume Fertility
Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice with an exceptional patient experience, providing care, guidance, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of eight highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and Invocell (IVC). Ilume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last four years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga.
Media Contact
Libby Dowd, Astonish Media Group, 435-503-0255, libby@astonishmediagroup.com
SOURCE Astonish Media Group