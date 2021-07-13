NORWALK, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RMA of Connecticut announced today it now offers the INVOCELL Intravaginal Culture (IVC) System as part of its scope of reproductive health services. The first-of-its-kind, the INVOCELL (IVC) System utilizes the INVOCELL Culture Device and Retention Device, and is the only IVC system cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.
"We are pleased to add INVOCELL to our current reproductive health offering as an innovative option for patients struggling with infertility," said Dr. Spencer Richlin. "INVOCELL is a great option for many patients who wish to be more involved throughout the process, including same-sex female couples who want to share in the family-building journey. As a cost-conscious treatment option, we believe that INVOCELL will also help us make fertility care more accessible to all who hope to become parents."
INVOCELL is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in a woman's body instead of an embryology lab. The eggs are retrieved from a woman's ovaries and placed in the INVOCELL system with sperm. INVOCELL is then placed inside the woman's body to allow fertilization and incubation to occur, making the patient an even greater part of the process.
About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMA of Connecticut)
RMA of Connecticut is a leader in fertility care, specializing in a range of infertility treatments. Our assisted reproductive technologies (ART) include intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), INVOCELL Intravaginal Culture (IVC) System, and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT). RMA of Connecticut is Fairfield County's largest fertility clinic and egg donation center. Through RMA of Connecticut's Integrated Fertility and Wellness program, we offer nutritional counseling, psychological counseling for individuals and couples, acupuncture and yoga, as well as financing and support services for patients going through fertility treatment.
Our internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program at RMA of Connecticut specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last four years, RMA of Connecticut has been recognized as a leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign.
About INVOCELL
INVOCELL Intravaginal Culture System is an innovative fertility treatment option, containing the INVOCELL Culture Device and INVOCELL Retention Device. The Culture Device is indicated for use in preparing, holding, and transferring human gametes or embryos during In Vitro Fertilization/Intravaginal Culture (IVF/IVC) and Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection Fertilization/Intravaginal Culture (ICSI/IVC). Not everyone is a candidate for INVOCELL. Your doctor will determine if INVOCELL is right for you and provide you with more detailed information about the risks and benefits associated with using this device.
