CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce attorney Rob L. Kohen has been named one of Law Bulletin Media's Forty Lawyers Under 40 to watch in the state of Illinois for 2021. This year's Forty Under 40 honorees were selected from a group of more than 1,000 competitive nominations.
Rob L. Kohen joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. in 2014 and focuses his legal on personal injury, wrongful death, construction negligence, and medical malpractice cases. In his time with the firm, Mr. Kohen has obtained several noteworthy verdicts and settlements, including a $20.5 million settlement for the family of a man who was paralyzed and later died after a semi-truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into his home.
In recognition of his outstanding legal work, Mr. Kohen was recognized in the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. In addition, he has been named a Rising Star by Illinois Super Lawyers and as an Emerging Lawyer by Law Bulletin Media, an honor given to the top 2% of lawyers in Illinois who are under 40 years old or have practiced 10 years or less.
"Being a part of this highly accomplished group of lawyers is truly one of the highlights of my career thus far. I am beyond grateful for the support, guidance and kind recommendations I received from attorneys I have had the pleasure of crossing paths with on both sides of the practice, my colleagues and mentors at Salvi, Schostok, & Pritchard, and my family who have offered tremendous support my entire life" Rob L. Kohen said.
Mr. Kohen is a graduate of the Chicago-Kent College of Law. In his spare time, he is also a highly accomplished athlete as a six-time Ironman 70.3 finisher, three-time USA Age Group National Championship finisher, two-time Ironman finisher and two-time marathon finisher.
The 2021 Forty Under 40 class was announced on September 2 during a virtual happy hour.
