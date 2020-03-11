FOREST PARK, Ga., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert E. Windsor, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the President, Medical Director, and Regenerative Medicine Specialist at Georgia RegenRX.
Located in the greater Atlanta area at 541 Forest Parkway, Georgia RegenRX offers expert, caring pain management and regenerative medical services to the Atlanta metropolitan area. Dr. Windsor plans to expand his practice into all aspects of regenerative medicine to include aesthetics and life extension. He believes that people do not need to age physiologically nearly as rapidly as they traditionally have and that they should remain mentally and physically vital and continue to look good while they age. An acclaimed physician, he has helped thousands of patients recover from pain and improve their quality of life.
Backed by more than three decades of experience, Dr. Windsor is a top physician in Clayton County and will be expanding his practice into Forsyth and Fulton counties in 2020. His areas of expertise include interventional pain medicine, interventional orthopedics, regenerative medicine (e.g., stem cell therapy), integrative medicine, longevity medicine, and pain management for arthritis, chronic spinal pain, and sports injuries. In addition to his administrative and clinical experience, he has held numerous faculty positions. He has been a Pain Management Fellowship Director at Emory University, a leader at the American Academy of Physical Medicine, and a Visiting Professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University among others.
Pursuing a pain/rehabilitative/physical medicine career to help others, Dr. Windsor always keeps, "the patient first and foremost." He has been highly successful because he continues to learning and develop new and improved skill sets. He advises new doctors to, "Stay up to date on emerging technologies in the biological field (i.e.: Stem cells)". He loves his field, remaining in his career for so many years because of his fervor for improving the function and quality of life of injured, ill, and/or elderly people.
In preparation for his career, Dr. Windsor earned a medical degree from the Texas A&M University College of Medicine at the age of twenty-three. He went on to complete a competitive residency program in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University Of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio. Then, he earned board certification in Physical Medicine, Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Pain Medicine, Pain Management, Age Management Medicine, and Regenerative Medicine. He is currently practicing in Georgia but has plans to expand his practice into Tennessee and Alabama.
A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Windsor has been board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine, American Board of Pain Medicine, American Board of Pain Management, American Board of Elctrodiagnostic Medicine, American Board of Age Management Medicine, and the American Board of Regenerative Medicine. He serves as a Diplomat of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, American Board of Pain Medicine, American Board of Pain Management, and American Board of Anti-Aging/Regenerative Medicine, and as a Fellow the American Academy of Pain Management, Age Management Medicine, American Academy of Pain Medicine, American Academy of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R).
In appreciation of his service, Dr. Windsor was honored as America's Top Physician by the Consumers Research Council of America in 2014. The President of PASSOR, he has received the following PASSOR awards: Distinguished Clinician, Distinguished Committee, and Distinguished Member. He has been active in his field throughout his career, having previously served as the past-Executive Board Member of the AAPM&R.
A lifelong athlete, Dr. Windsor enjoys staying active. He likes lifting weights, snow skiing, scuba diving, boating and skydiving. He is heavily involved with his family. He has many offspring, several of whom are engaged in the medical field.
Dr. Windsor dedicates this recognition to Stanley Herring, MD, Richard Derby, MD, Charles Aprill, MD, and Daniel Dumitru, MD, PhD.
For more information, please visit https://www.garegenrx.com
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com