ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and AMSTERDAM, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robotic Skies, a global drone maintenance service provider, and Avy, a Dutch drone manufacturer, announced today a partnership to develop a field support program for Avy's growing fleet of long-range autonomous lifesaving aircraft. The program aims to keep the Avy fleet optimal for critical medical and humanitarian flight operations around the world.
Avy is a fast-growing startup based in Amsterdam and has been developing 'drone tech for good' since 2016. The company's flagship aircraft, the Aera, is an autonomous fixed-wing drone with eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) capability designed for long-range, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions.
Avy pioneers in innovative zero-emission aircraft technology that transform transport methods for first response operations, medical deliveries, nature conservation, and search and rescue.
"Drone systems like the Avy Aera are built to withstand harsh environments and demanding missions. However, even these high-performing systems still need proper preventive care, and sometimes unexpected repair work, to keep them operating their best," said Brad Hayden, Founder and CEO of Robotic Skies. "We are thrilled to work with Avy and to provide them with the peace of mind that they will have the fast, professional, and high-quality support they need, anywhere in the world they operate."
Robotic Skies serves the commercial drone industry with maintenance, inspection, and repair services through its network of over 225 quality-controlled Service Centers across 50 countries.
Robotic Skies' proprietary system combines expertise in unmanned aircraft systems and traditional aviation maintenance methodology to provide affordable turnkey field service programs.
"Having Robotic Skies as a trusted maintenance partner means we can focus our energy on developing and safely deploying our drone technology," said Patrique Zaman, founder of Avy. "As we look towards expanding our operations, it makes sense for us to build industry partnerships that can help us quickly advance our growth initiatives on a global scale. Robotic Skies has the added benefit of meeting any maintenance-related regulatory requirements."
About Avy
Avy is a fast-growing 'tech for good' startup based in Amsterdam and has been developing emission-free drones since 2016 for urgent medical transport, supporting emergency services and nature protection. Avy builds fixed-wing drones; a combination of a drone and an airplane that takes off and lands vertically, transitions to forward flight thus enabling beyond visual line of sight delivery. In the long term, Avy hopes to make an important contribution by transforming the transport and aviation sector in a sustainable way. Avy is winner of the Blue Tulip Awards – Mobility 2020. Learn more at http://www.avy.eu.
About Robotic Skies, Inc
Robotic Skies serves the commercial drone and advanced air mobility (AAM) industry with professional maintenance, inspection, and repair services through its network of over 225 quality-controlled Service Centers across 50 countries. Our turnkey field service programs are flexible, scalable, and can meet any maintenance requirement for complex commercial drone operations like autonomous package delivery and beyond line-of-sight missions. Learn more at http://www.roboticskies.com.
Media Contact
Angela Anderson, Robotic Skies, 3039101041, angela.anderson@roboticskies.com
SOURCE Robotic Skies