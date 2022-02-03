ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the goal of improving patient outcomes by streamlining operating room processes, Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, New York has entered into an agreement with Rochester, New York-based DinamicOR to implement its Back Table system, which is designed to significantly improve operating room efficiencies.
"What the DinamicOR Back Table Solution does is provide a simple solution to a complex problem operating rooms experience – how to improve efficiencies and improve patient outcomes," said Jeffrey Gerstner, DinamicOR Chief Executive Ambassador. "Rochester General Hospital is taking a huge step toward doing that by implementing our solution in their operating rooms."
The DinamicOR Back Table Solution consists of three elements: 1) Adjustable Back Table, a customizable table that allows for 92 percent visibility of instruments (as compared to a mere 38 percent visibility in a standard setup); 2) Workflow Management App, which allows OR staff to map preferred tray layouts for any procedure and then repeat them as needed; and 3) Durable Drape, a heavy-duty, custom-fitted table covering that comes with numbered indicators that enhances repeatability of tray placement.
According to Gerstner, when placed in an operating room, the DinamicOR system works together to standardize operating room organization while improving the efficiency and reproducibility of surgical processes. In turn, this allows perioperative staff to focus on providing thoughtful patient care, not moving trays to find necessary instruments.
On average, the system has proven to reduce operating room turnover time by an average of 33 percent.
"That's an incredible leap forward for operating rooms," Gerstner said. "We are grateful that a renowned hospital like Rochester General Hospital is recognizing the benefits of the DinamicOR Back Table Solution and excited to partner with them."
About Rochester Regional Health
Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County, and beyond. The system includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region's second-largest employer.
About DinamicOR
Our mission is to standardize operating room organization with an ergonomic and intuitive Workflow Management System – improving the efficiency and reproducibility of surgical processes which will enable perioperative staff to focus on providing thoughtful patient care.
The DinamicOR team is comprised of medical professionals, process experts, engineers, and designers; we have been advised by nurses, surgical technicians, sales representatives, surgeons, OR managers and hospital administrators.
Media Contact
Jason Gotham, DinamicOR, +1 (585) 880-8791, jason@dinamicor.com
SOURCE DinamicOR