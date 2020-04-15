- BREATHE is an adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial expected to enroll up to 270 patients, with a planned interim analysis - FDA has agreed that this study could support registration if successful - This is the first pivotal study for an anti-GM-CSF therapy known to initiate dosing in COVID-19 patients - GM-CSF is a pro-inflammatory cytokine up-regulated in COVID-19 patients at risk of developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)