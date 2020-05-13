-- Independent Data Monitoring Committee unanimously recommends trial continuation after pre-specified safety assessment -- Trial participants will be permitted to use investigational antivirals including remdesivir -- 56 patients enrolled to date, with 7 trial sites activated in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans, Dallas, and Atlanta -- BREATHE is an adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial expected to enroll up to 270 patients, with a planned interim analysis and mortality endpoint at Day 43 -- GM-CSF is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that may be a key driver in the hyperactive immune response leading to disease progression in COVID-19 patients with lung injury