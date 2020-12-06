- First therapeutic candidate on track to enter clinical studies in 2021 - Computationally-designed degraders for six targets currently in preclinical development - Acquisition of Oncopia Therapeutics and research collaboration with lab of Dr. Shaomeng Wang at the University of Michigan to add diverse pipeline of current and future compounds - Clinical-stage degraders will provide foundation for multiple new Vants in distinct disease areas - Platform supported by $200 million strategic investment from SK Holdings