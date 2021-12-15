ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rome Radiology Group (RRG), based in Rome, Ga., became the first member of the national Strategic Radiology® (SR) coalition of independent private radiology practices to opt into the SR Enterprise PACS license for IntelePACS and ClarioSmartWorklist from Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions. RRG, which includes 15 subspecialized radiologists, is the primary provider of radiology services in Northwest Georgia.
"Approaching any of the PACS vendors entails a considerable amount of cost for the size of our radiology practice," explained Dan Phillips, MD, neuroradiologist and breast imaging subspecialist with RRG. "By leveraging all of SR's potential member groups, we appreciated cost savings and improved support through SR membership."
The practice, which serves seven hospitals in Northwest Georgia and five outpatient imaging centers, went live with its first hospital implementation in October of 2021, achieving an estimated 36% savings through the SR Enterprise License agreement. RGG is currently prepping to implement PACS at an additional hospital in February 2022. By implementing with the SR Enterprise PACS license, RRG shares cost of system ownership—including servers, bandwidth, and access to IT expertise—to drive down costs to individual practices.
According to Dr. Phillips, RRG had dual objectives in implementing enterprise PACS: distribute imaging studies across a single platform to maximize subspecialization and improve access to relevant prior studies across disparate information systems, driving quality and improving patient care.
"PACS is a mission critical tool for radiology practices that strive to maintain quality and efficiency in a consolidating hospital market, but costs of an enterprise solution can be prohibitive for smaller groups," said Scott Bundy, MD, Chair and CEO, Strategic Radiology. "It is gratifying that Strategic Radiology played a role in facilitating the goals of member practice Rome Radiology Group by executing this program with Intelerad."
About Rome Radiology
Rome Radiology Group provides comprehensive diagnostic radiological services to seven hospitals and five outpatient centers in Rome, Ga., located in Northwest Georgia in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Founded in 1970, Rome is the only radiological group in Floyd County's largest metropolitan area.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of 30+ privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1300+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in quarterly membership and board meetings, including an annual education and leadership summit and bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships. To learn more, visit
http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Intelerad
Intelerad offers one of healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Intelerad has nearly 700 employees located in offices across six countries. The company empowers nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software (Non-US) report. To learn more, visit the Intelerad Medical Systems website and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.
