FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoosterBio, Inc., a leading supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) bioprocess systems for cell and gene therapy product developers, today announced Timothy M. Kelly, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Kelly brings 15 years of executive-level experience to RoosterBio after having led several highly specialized life sciences manufacturing companies in the U.S. and Europe.
"We are excited to welcome Tim to the RoosterBio team! Tim brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record growing small companies into highly sustainable businesses. What sets Tim apart is his deep technical knowledge in cell and gene therapy technologies and the specialized manufacturing needs required by these unique therapies," said Jon A. Rowley, PhD, founder and chief product officer of RoosterBio. "I am confident Tim will be an outstanding leader for this business and will help us achieve the aggressive growth plans that we have for RoosterBio."
Dr. Kelly stated," RoosterBio has established a position of true technology leadership in the field of MSCs. I am incredibly excited to help Jon and the RoosterBio team expand upon this foundation and translate our innovative technologies into end-to-end bioprocess solutions for the development and manufacture of MSC and extracellular vesicle therapeutics."
Dr. Kelly most recently was President of Manufacturing at Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., which was acquired by Bayer in October 2020 for up to $4 billion. For 15 years prior, he was with KBI Biopharma, Inc., culminating in his leadership role as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Kelly also served as Chairman of Selexis SA while leading the integration of Selexis and KBI Biopharma. He began his corporate experience at Diosynth Biotechnology (formerly Covance Biotechnology Services Inc.). He has been the recipient of several awards, including Life Sciences Company of the Year from Triangle Business Journal, and is an active member in multiple professional organizations. Dr. Kelly earned his PhD in molecular genetics and biochemistry from George State University and his BA in biology from College of the Holy Cross.
RoosterBio, Inc., is a privately held cell manufacturing platform technology company focused on accelerating the development of a sustainable regenerative medicine industry, one customer at a time. RoosterBio's products are high-volume, affordable, and well-characterized adult human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs) paired with highly engineered media systems. RoosterBio has simplified and standardized how living cells are purchased, expanded, and used in development, leading to marked time and costs savings for customers. RoosterBio's innovative products are ushering in a new era of productivity and standardization into the field. Visit http://www.roosterbio.com.
