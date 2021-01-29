Rooted Hemp Co.

Rooted Hemp Co.

 By Rooted Hemp Co.

BEND, Ore., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of Rooted Hemp Co. would like to highlight and thank the specific businesses that play a significant role in not only supporting their brand, but who also contribute immensely to the vibrant, diverse, small-business economy of the Pacific Northwest. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they have never felt on their own. They could not be more grateful to do business in the most beautiful region on the planet.

The companies listed below have been tremendous partners for Rooted Hemp Co., and they strongly encourage everyone support them as well:

Modern Botanicals (Bend/Redmond)

Strictly CBD

Flash Dog Training and Raw Dog Food (Redmond)

Newport Market

Mother's Juice Cafe

Cosmic Depot

Good Drop Wine Shoppe

Bendy Dog

Riff

Coffee4Kids

Evoke Healing Space

Center for Life Chiropractic & Wellness

CE Lovejoy's

To each of these businesses, thank you once again for all you do.

Rooted Hemp Co.'s mission is to create wholesome, pure CBD and hemp products that customers love as much as they do. We are committed to conscientious sourcing, including the use of organically grown hemp to produce small batch infusions. Every product Rooted Hemp Co. produces contains the highest quality CBD available, and is derived from organically grown Central Oregon hemp. For more information about Rooted Hemp Co. and its full catalog of products, visit them online at https://rootedhempco.com or on Instagram.

Media contact:

Violet Robles

290339@email4pr.com 

541-316-0603

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rooted-hemp-co-supporting-small-businesses-and-makers-301218091.html

SOURCE Rooted Hemp Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.