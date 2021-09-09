SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A home away from home for Breast Cancer Warriors
Patients traveling to San Antonio, Texas for breast reconstruction now have a new option for a place of recovery after surgery - Rose's House. Pat and Phil Gonzalez are no strangers to the journey of breast reconstruction surgery. After undergoing reconstructive surgery at PRMA Plastic Surgery herself, Pat developed a full understanding of what needs women have while recovering. She also learned that many women travel to gain access to today's advanced breast reconstruction options. That's when she and her husband decided to open Rose's House.
Who is Rose?
Rose was Pat and Phil's neighbor for 27 years. Upon Rose's passing in 2017, Pat and Phil purchased her home. With hearts of service, they immediately began planning to turn Rose's House into a private recovery oasis for breast cancer patients traveling for surgery. With the help of local community members, who are now considered friends, Rose's House quickly became a reality.
The Heart Behind Rose's House
One month after purchasing Rose's House in October 2017, Pat was diagnosed with breast cancer. "Breast cancer is a journey and something you have to work to get through," shares Pat. "What we learned getting through it at home with the help of wonderful professionals like Dr. Garza and PRMA, is that it's important to be in a calm and prepared environment."
Throughout her breast reconstruction journey, Pat and Phil learned how many patients travel from all across the world to San Antonio for surgery. "We set out to turn this into a home for breast cancer warriors that have to travel here for surgery," explains Pat. "We wanted to create a private, personal and comfortable environment for women. We hope it meets those expectations because we poured our hearts into it."
At first, Pat and Phil were overwhelmed with everything they had to get done, but they soon realized they were blessed with an amazing community and friends who donated their time and resources to see this through. "We have learned to say 'Thank you' instead of 'I can do this myself' because it really does take a great support team to get well, and it takes a fabulous support team to get to where we are today with Rose's House!"
All Rose's House Has To Offer
"We want to support patients and their caregivers during one of the most difficult times of their lives," shared Phil and Pat. "We understand your unique needs because we have been there." The couple decided their mission was to create a safe and comfortable environment with all the tools necessary for recovery. Equipped with a recliner chair, a shower stool, multiple bedrooms, and many other items patients may need during their recovery, this private home is the perfect place for breast reconstruction patients to heal immediately after surgery.
To learn more, including reservations and how you can help support Rose's house visit their website at RosesHouseLLC.com.
Media Contact
Lana Cobb, PRMA Plastic Surgery, 2106921181, marketing@prmaplasticsurgery.com
SOURCE PRMA Plastic Surgery