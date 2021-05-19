WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, today announced that it has officially launched its NHSN Direct solution, which offers a streamlined process for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and nursing home facilities to meet the new CMS COVID-19 vaccination reporting requirements.
Typically managed through the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), this updated CMS data-reporting requirement is a manual process, which can be challenging for facilities that have limited staff, and available time, to fully manage this process. In addition, this new mandate is an extension of the COVID-19 Point of Care (POC) Test reporting that is already in place.
Thanks to RosettaHealth's NHSN Direct solution, LTPAC and nursing home facilities can easily gather the vaccination data locally, and then submit it with a few mouse clicks via a simple web browser.
"LTPAC and nursing home facilities simply don't have the resources needed to handle these manual reporting processes," said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. "Our goal is to make all reporting much easier. Even as we are emerging into a post-pandemic environment, these requirements will likely remain a priority now, and into the future."
As an alternative to manually entering test results into NHSN portal, NHSN Direct's streamlined reporting capabilities offer a less-intensive solution, allowing facilities to free up their internal resources for other priorities.
Through simple CSV reporting, LTPAC and nursing home facilities can get started today with NHSN Direct. In addition, please contact us here to get started on your journey to easier COVID-19 reporting.
About RosettaHealth
The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, more than ten million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.
