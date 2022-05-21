The best-selling brand of eyewear for kids will provide $100 gift cards to the winners of the May 21 events, supporting children with Down syndrome.
SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local sunglass brand Roshambo Eyewear announces its sponsorship of GiGi's Playhouse Acceptance Challenge events on May 21 for the GiGi's Playhouse San Diego and GiGi's Playhouse Canton offices to support children with Down syndrome. Winners in the 5K run, one-mile walk for acceptance and children's dash will each receive a $100 gift card to purchase Roshambo eyewear.
"Roshambo is excited to be a contributing partner of GiGi's Playhouse nationwide," said Scott Morris, CEO of Roshambo Eyewear. "We share GiGi's vision of a world accepting of everyone. In our ongoing efforts to call attention to the importance of proper eyewear for the entire family, we're inspired by the GiGi network's work year-round to create family-fun events that challenge us to get out there and make a difference."
GiGi's Playhouse programs are 100% free to families and are a 99% volunteer-run organization. Every Playhouse from the GiGi's Network will host an Acceptance Challenge event through June 12. The programs combine physical therapy with a strong fitness focus and an ultimate goal of success and improved movement. GiGiFIT was created in collaboration with skilled physical therapists who work specifically with individuals with Down syndrome.
Roshambo will donate 10% of all sales generated by GiGi's Playhouse facilities and members back to the non-profit every month. Additionally, Roshambo will offer a 20% discount to GiGi's Playhouse members to support their families and children needing prescription eyewear. Learn more about this program at https://www.roshambo.com/gigis.
"I was looking for a more aesthetically appealing frame that would fit Lana's small face and my friend mentioned Roshambo," said Cyd Devore, member of GiGi's Playhouse Canton and customer of Roshambo Eyewear. "After looking around optical dispensaries in our area, I discovered very little to none cater to smaller children. Roshambo offers baby-sized flexible glasses in lots of color options!"
The family-owned brand puts an affordable twist on Italian-designed sunglasses. Roshambo Eyewear also provides a direct-to-consumer prescription service on its website for children and adults, along with free at-home try-on frames for customers to explore different sizes and styles. It has a full damage replacement guarantee on broken frames. The unbreakable eyewear is tough enough to withstand a young child's rough and tumble playtime and sports activities.
In 2022, the brand expanded its charitable donations to include a variety of children-focused non-profits including GiGi's Playhouse (Down syndrome), Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (childhood cancer) and Surfers Healing (autism).
For more information, visit http://www.roshambo.com/charity
Roshambo is a family-owned brand that provides affordable Italian-made polarized sunglasses, prescription glasses, and screen time glasses for the entire family in unbreakable material made for any fun adventure.
