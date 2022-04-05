One of the Largest Veterinary Schools in the Industry, Ross Vet Is Also the First International AVMA-Accredited University to Adopt Fear Free Techniques and Certification Standards
DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The prestigious Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Ross Vet) will add Fear Free certification requirements to its DVM curriculum this summer, Fear Free, LLC announced today. Founded in 2016, Fear Free provides education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, the animal welfare community, and pet owners on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Fear Free certification is currently required or highly encouraged in the majority of the 33 veterinary schools in the United States, but this development marks the first time that Fear Free certification requirements have been enacted internationally.
The Fear Free curriculum will provide Ross Vet students with the tools and techniques needed to deliver the best possible care for pets and certifies their commitment to preventing and alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Becoming Fear Free Certified can also provide Ross Vet students an advantage when looking for a job post-graduation. According to Fear Free's 2021 annual member survey, 98% of certified veterinarians report that patient care has improved since implementing Fear Free. The survey also noted increases in patient visits and workplace safety.
As part of the development, Fear Free companion animal certification and equine certification will be implemented into the curriculum for all Ross Vet DVM students beginning in the summer 2022 semester, with avian certification being offered as an elective in the avian medicine program. Fear Free certification will also be required for all clinical faculty and staff.
"Veterinarians of my generation were taught and remember the harsh physical restraint we utilized to immobilize animals," Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free's founder and Chief Professional Relations Officer, said. "It was designed to protect people with little regard for the animal's emotional wellbeing. Most of these animals were terrified and felt they were going to be harmed or even killed. Now Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine students will learn Fear Free techniques, which still achieve positional compliance to take X-rays, vaccinate, place a catheter, or examine a wound but are designed to protect the animal's emotional as well as physical state."
Ross Vet, located in St. Kitts, has nearly 6,000 graduates since its founding in 1982. Clinicians and staff at the Ross University Veterinary Clinic on campus are Fear Free Certified, but this marks the first time that Fear Free certification will be officially introduced as a part of the curriculum for all students. With their Fear Free membership, students will get exclusive access to 60+ hours of additional RACE-approved CE, supplemental resources, marketing assets, a listing in the Fear Free directory, and more.
"Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine has always strived to develop a deep understanding of veterinary science and a passion for keeping our patients' wellbeing front and center," Sean Callanan, MVB, CertVR, MRCVS, PhD, FRCPath, DiplECVP, Dean of Ross Vet, said. "Fear Free's rigorous standards and empathetic approach to animal handling and care is a natural fit for our curriculum and will help the next generation of veterinary professionals reach a deeper understanding and level of care for animals than ever before."
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
ABOUT ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal, and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative). RUSVM offers postgraduate master's, PhD, and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. For more information, visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu and follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool ), LinkedIn, Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook (@RossVetSchool).
ABOUT ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal and LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.
