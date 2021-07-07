WINTER PARK, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally recognized leader in orthopaedic care, this month opened its first, state-of-the art office in Central Florida. Located at 255 N. Lakemont Ave, Suite 207 in Winter Park, Rothman's team of board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians will treat various routine and complex musculoskeletal issues at this location.
"We're thrilled about the opening of our first, official location in Winter Park," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "Rothman Orthopaedics' mindset is to treat patients in and around the communities they live, and our relationship with AdventHealth will help us bolster our world-class service offerings and resources in and around Winter Park."
"The opening of our office in Winter Park will allow us to accelerate our growth in the market substantially," said Christopher T. Olivia, MD, CEO of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. "The enthusiasm we've received from Central Floridians since we expanded last year, has been greater than we've expected and we're pleased to continue serving this active community and bringing them top-notch musculoskeletal care."
"The market demographics and AdventHealth as a health system partner offer a perfect opportunity for the Rothman platform and success," said Dr. Daryl Osbahr, Managing Director and Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery - Rothman Florida. "We're excited to continue this expansion while still delivering high quality and in-network care that our patients expect and deserve from Rothman Orthopaedics all under one roof, and is consistent with the Rothman model."
"Central Floridians of all ages, from teen athletes to seniors, need world-class orthopedic care," said Randy Haffner, CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida. "In partnership with Rothman, we are pleased to bring that level of consumer-focused care to Winter Park, and we look forward to expanding our network together in the months and years ahead."
Modeled after Rothman's offices in Philadelphia, PA, this location, which officially opened July 1, includes eight exam rooms and is located across the street from the AdventHealth Winter Park emergency department. AdventHealth Winter Park was recently named a DNV Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee Replacement. For the convenience of patients, the office has on-site x-ray, casting and bracing as well as physical and hand therapy beginning in the fall. Physicians seeing patients at this office are:
- Dr. Atif K. Ahmed – Orthopaedic Trauma & Fracture Care
- Dr. Alfredo Arrojas – Joint Replacement
- Dr. Ryan A. Durfee – Orthopaedic Oncology & Fracture Care
- Dr. Michael A. Hawks - Orthopaedic Trauma & Fracture Care
- Dr. Andrew M. Pepper - Joint Replacement
Additional physician agreements are signed, and soon to be announced with the expectation to see patients in Winter Park in September 2021. Rothman Orthopaedics plans to have eighteen physicians on their Central Florida roster by the end of 2021.
In 2020, Rothman Orthopaedics and AdventHealth announced their partnership to bring high-quality, patient-centered orthopaedic care to the Central Florida community. Earlier this year, AdventHealth held a groundbreaking event for a new, 12-story medical tower on the AdventHealth Orlando campus. Rothman Orthopaedics—an AdventHealth center of excellence—will open its state-of-the-art headquarters at this location in 2022.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please visit RothmanFL.com. For more about the AdventHealth Orthopedic Institute please visit TransformingOrtho.com.
About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute:
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker's Review. A world-leader in the field of orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable and grounded in evidence-based medicine.
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in 44 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and most recently in Florida through its partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit RothmanOrtho.com.
About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division:
AdventHealth's Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.
The division's flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties.
AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio with more than 500 clinical trials in progress.
The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida's economy.
